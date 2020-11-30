https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/winston-churchills-1932-prescription-to-drink-booze/

Winston Churchill got a prescription for alcohol in 1932 to get around American Prohibition.

“the quantity is naturally indefinite …”

I don’t blame him.

Excellent Read on Churchill — My New York Misadventure

