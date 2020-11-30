https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/winston-churchills-1932-prescription-to-drink-booze/
Winston Churchill got a prescription for alcohol in 1932 to get around American Prohibition.
“the quantity is naturally indefinite …”
I don’t blame him.
Winston Churchill got a prescription for alcohol to get around American Prohibition: pic.twitter.com/vG7LFAONMw
— Marina Amaral (@marinamaral2) November 30, 2020