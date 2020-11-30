https://www.theepochtimes.com/wisconsin-arizona-to-certify-election-results-on-monday_3598273.html
Two battleground states on Monday plan to certify results of the 2020 election, even as lawmakers in one of the states hold a public hearing on allegations of election fraud. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, plans to certify the state’s election results at 11 a.m. local time. Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, will be in attendance, as will Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court Robert Brutinel. Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are limiting the number of others who can attend. The canvass is being live streamed here. State lawmakers in Arizona are starting a hearing at the same time to discuss allegations of election fraud. Republican lawmakers say the hearing is designed “to gather the evidence that justifies calling a special session to contemplate what happened and take immediate action accordingly.” A similar hearing took place in Pennsylvania last week. Witnesses testified …