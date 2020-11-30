https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/528034-wisconsin-formally-declares-biden-won-election-following-recount

Wisconsin Elections Commission Chairwoman Ann Jacobs (D) on Monday formally declared President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump rages against ’60 Minutes’ for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera Tanden has ‘no chance’ of being confirmed as Biden’s OMB pick Five things to know about Georgia’s Senate runoffs MORE the winner of the state’s presidential contest following a partial recount.

Biden won the Badger State by roughly 20,700 votes, according to Jacobs. Gov. Tony Evers Tony EversWisconsin police still searching for mall shooting suspect The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans Stocks close with losses as states, cities reimpose COVID-19 restrictions MORE (D) is now set to certify the results.

The development comes hours after Arizona officials affirmed Biden as the victor in that state as well.

Trump won both states in 2016 and has launched a number of legal efforts to challenge this year’s results. The president has claimed, without evidence, that the election was marred with widespread voter fraud.

Trump has said he will file a lawsuit in Wisconsin by Tuesday. Monday’s certification will not block Trump from filing a lawsuit, but the development narrows Trump’s path to successfully challenging the results. Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia have all certified Biden as the winner while Trump’s legal challenges have fallen flat.

The president’s legal team has also filed lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona, but many of those cases have been dismissed due to a lack of standing or do not apply to enough votes to change the outcome of the election.

However, Trump has shown no signs of conceding, telling Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that he was hopeful his case would go to the Supreme Court days after a judge in Pennsylvania dismissed one challenge for lack of standing.

“I’m going to use 125 percent of my energy to do it,” Trump said when asked how he planned to prove his claims. “You need a judge that’s willing to hear a case. You need a Supreme Court that’s willing to make a real big decision.”

