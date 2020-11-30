https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/30/wtf-is-this-hideous-creature-talking-about-jennifer-rubin-trying-to-make-herself-feel-better-about-supporting-biden-is-all-fail/

Biden is selecting center-right nominees for top positions.

Sure.

Keep tellin’ yourself that, Jenn.

EL OH EL.

She’s so conservative she supported a Democrat who has promised to raise taxes.

Atta girl.

Jennifer, this was painful.

Guess how this went over:

Hideous creature.

Accurate.

The Left wasn’t happy with her either.

Jenn is trying to convince her vapid readers that she’s still a conservative and that her supporting Biden, a literal Democrat, is still basically conservative.

Which is crap.

And she knows it.

***

Related:

‘Facts matter’: Ted Cruz breaks out the puppets and crayons to SCHOOL Alyssa Milano in back and forth about Dems blocking COVID relief

Mollie Hemingway makes Maggie Haberman look like a total A*S in mini-shot/chaser-thread for trying to DUNK on Kayleigh McEnany

So very BUSTED! Redsteeze DROPS Neera Tanden for deleting her tweets accusing Russia of tampering with the 2016 election

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...