https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/30/wtf-is-this-hideous-creature-talking-about-jennifer-rubin-trying-to-make-herself-feel-better-about-supporting-biden-is-all-fail/
Biden is selecting center-right nominees for top positions.
Sure.
Keep tellin’ yourself that, Jenn.
EL OH EL.
President-elect Joe Biden has selected a flock of experienced, center-right nominees for top positions — progressive enough to reassure most Democrats and reasonable enough to impress conservative policy wonks.https://t.co/3RgYVJF1Y0
— Jennifer ‘the election is over’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 30, 2020
She’s so conservative she supported a Democrat who has promised to raise taxes.
Atta girl.
Jennifer, this was painful.
Guess how this went over:
Center-right?!!? WTF is this hideous creature talking about?? https://t.co/TrR7lAF7IW
— Neville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) November 30, 2020
Hideous creature.
Accurate.
The Left wasn’t happy with her either.
Why would he choose center-right people? Why not just left or center-left?
— Christine (@drchristine) November 30, 2020
Wtf? Did we elect a Democrat or a Republican? Because the last 4 Republicans kind of messed things up.
— Bruce Ediger (@BruceEdiger) November 30, 2020
They’ll use Neera for an appetizer.
— Skip Jordan (@skipjordan) November 30, 2020
Good article, but where do you get the “center-right” claptrap? This will be a progressive administration, though of the pragmatic bent.
— Tomas Agee (@tomas_agee) November 30, 2020
Jenn is trying to convince her vapid readers that she’s still a conservative and that her supporting Biden, a literal Democrat, is still basically conservative.
Which is crap.
And she knows it.
***
Related:
‘Facts matter’: Ted Cruz breaks out the puppets and crayons to SCHOOL Alyssa Milano in back and forth about Dems blocking COVID relief
Mollie Hemingway makes Maggie Haberman look like a total A*S in mini-shot/chaser-thread for trying to DUNK on Kayleigh McEnany
So very BUSTED! Redsteeze DROPS Neera Tanden for deleting her tweets accusing Russia of tampering with the 2016 election