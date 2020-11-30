https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck/joe-biden-palmist-fractured-foot

The media went nuts after President Donald Trump said “Two Corinthians”. But apparently, nobody cares when Joe Biden called the authors of Biblical Psalms “palmists” — twice.

During a Thanksgiving speech on Wednesday, Biden said, “I’m sure we can, we can pros-claim [sic] a palmist, with a palmist who wrote these following words, ‘The lord is my strength and my shield and with my song, I give thanks to him.'”

On the radio program Monday, Glenn Beck and producer Stu Burguiere pondered whether Biden actually meant to quote a fortune teller instead of a psalmist, but ultimately decided the former vice president likely had no idea what he was reading.

They also discussed the hairline fractures Biden suffered in his right foot on Saturday while playing his dog, and Glenn tossed out a few headlines he thought might work just a little too well.

