November 30, 2020

(Reuters) – Zoom Video Communications Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue above market expectations on Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic-induced switch to work from home encouraged more users of its video conferencing service to sign up for paid subscriptions.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $806 million and $811 million, above estimates of $730.1 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

