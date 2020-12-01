https://www.thefirsttv.com/7-bible-verses-to-help-cope-with-grief-loss/

We all must endure stages of life that include great loss and grief. At first, it may seem unbearable. We hope the following scripture will provide you or a friend with the comfort of knowing that there is eternal life and you are not alone in your pain.

Psalm 147:3

“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”

Matthew 5:4

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”

Psalm 34:18

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Romans 8:18

“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.”

John 3:16

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Revelation 21:4

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.“

Romans 8:38

“For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor anything above, nor anything below, nor anything else in all creation can separate us from the love of God that is ours in union with the Messiah Jesus, our Lord.”

