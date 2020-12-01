https://noqreport.com/2020/12/01/a-modest-proposal-for-guiliani-powell-wood-and-the-others/

At the risk of stating the obvious, I am not an attorney, and I don’t even play one on TV. But I have been blessed with a keen sense of logic amplified by years of careful critical thought. Having strained my shoulder by patting myself on the back so hard, kindly allow me to make a few observations.

First and foremost, the Supreme Court does not suffer fools gladly. Justices are very prone to interrupt litigants mid-sentence. Thus, Sidney Powell’s 104 page pleading in Georgia is likely to be used as a doorstop unless it is radically restructured. True, she needs to get all that stuff in to be sure that whatever a lower court says, she’ll have everything she needs for an appeal. But except for legal nerds, it’s a snoozer.

As I’ve told many friends lately, get your popcorn because this movie’s not over. Like the rest of us, SCOTUS justices all like a good movie. But the key feature of a good movie is good storytelling. Just ask highly successful moviemakers like Steven Spielberg. If you can’t tell a story, you’ve made a flop. Best-selling authors all tell great stories. Trump’s lawyers need to tell a great story. To that end, they need to begin their pleadings with a narrative. I know that’s not normal legal style, but in a case this complex, you just can’t tell the players without a scorecard.

Sidney and Rudy, begin at the beginning! Call it an “executive summary,” if you will. Call it a “true fable.” Whatever.

Once upon a time on election evening, Donald Trump was ahead by a mile. Then around midnight, five states stopped counting votes. Since every state had the resources to work through the night, this was highly suspicious. In fact, it had never happened. Only Georgia tried to cover this up, using a phony story of a water main break. The only rational conclusion was that this “time-out” was coordinated. A nefarious conspiracy was afoot.

The next suspicious event was that all of the states re-started counting at about the same time. This confirmed the national plot. If they weren’t coordinated, one state would re-start in an hour, another in three, and so on. But they all cranked up around 3:30 to 4:00 AM. These coordinated events only happened in large Democrat enclaves in “battleground states.” They did not occur in New York City, Chicago, or Los Angeles. Those highly Democratic cities are in states where Joe Biden expected to win by large margins, so fraud would not be needed. But in states where a few thousand extra votes might swing the election, suspicious activities were very much in evidence.

Things now got curiouser and curiouser. Voting didn’t just re-start. As the doors re-opened, hundreds of thousands of votes were added to Joe Biden’s tally, with only a handful for Trump. All those votes must have been counted when no one was counting. But where did they come from?

No machine is capable of counting votes that quickly. This means that either the counting never stopped – or – those votes weren’t “counted.” They were invented. Either way, this was highly illegal. And it got worse.

In the early morning resumption of ballot counting, a large number of “absentee” ballots suddenly appeared. They were improperly delivered in civilian vehicles, in improper packaging, with no identifiable chain of custody. The few ballots that could be observed had a number of “curious” features. Many had only votes for Biden, with no down-ballot votes. Others showed no sign of having been folded to be mailed in the proper ballot envelope. Signatures were missing. Republican observers were illegally excluded from the process. And on, and on. But we have no desire to bore the Court. Multiple methods were employed, perhaps to make the scheme more likely to succeed, or possibly to make it less likely to be detected.

In our full pleading, we include detailed evidence of all these facts. We include statistical evidence that the published vote tallies are impossible. We include detailed evidence from the public record that it is simple for a malevolent actor to radically alter the outcome of the election, even by taking votes from one candidate and giving them to another.

When all these layers of evidence are examined, there is one inescapable conclusion. The presidential election in the states in question was mangled by persons unknown so as to elect Joe Biden. It is not our job to prosecute the wrongdoers. Rather, we are charged with showing that the election is so tainted that no reasonable person can rely on it. And because we cannot rely on this election, we must seek other means to identify the candidate to be inaugurated as President on January 20.

Fortunately, the 12th Amendment to the Constitution provides that the House of Representatives has the power to elect the President. All that this Honorable Court needs to find is the stench of material fraud tainting the vote tallies in the instant states. It may then leave the political solution to the proper political bodies.

Ted Noel MD posts on social media as DoctorTed and @VidZette.

