https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-carries-lindsey-graham-victory-graham-says-thinks-president-show-biden-inauguration/

Lindsey Graham had some advice for President Trump should Biden steal the election. Newsmax reported:

President Donald Trump should attend Joe Biden’s inauguration in January “if” Biden ends up becoming president, Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill said Monday.

“If Biden winds up winning, yeah, I think so,” Graham told reporters when he was asked whether Trump should attend the Jan. 20 ceremony. “I just think it’s good for the country. It’d be good for him.”

TRENDING: Crowd Erupts in Cheers as Giuliani Tells AZ State Lawmakers: “Your Political Career is Worth Losing if You Can Save the Right to Vote in America” (VIDEO)

But, Graham was quick to add, according to The Hill, “I hope that Biden will come to his.”