Today US Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly told the Associated Press that the DOJ has not uncovered any evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Barr claimed that the FBI has followed up on specific complaints of voter fraud yet they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome. The AP reported today:

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. His comments come despite President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the election was stolen, and his refusal to concede his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden. In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

This was reported earlier at the TGP:

Now we know why the DOJ didn’t arrest anyone for the past four years and why the Durham investigation came up empty. The reason is they wanted it this way. They never were going to arrest anyone. The only people the FBI and DOJ target are patriotic conservative Americans who want things better for their country and for their children’s future.

We all knew that there was enough evidence in the public square to arrest and convict dozens of politicians and government workers. Now we know why none were arrested. AG Barr and the swamp run deep!

AG Barr had a good scam going but now it’s over. We now know definitively what he is all about. He is just another crooked swamp creature.

As noted earlier today, Melissa Carone, a very compelling witness who testified in Tuesday’s Michigan hearing, said she called the FBI on November 5 to report numerous instances of fraud, but the FBI never called her back.

A Dominion-trained IT contractor named Melissa Carone absolutely blew up the Michigan hearing on Tuesday.

Melissa Carone dropped many truth bombs, blew the whistle on Dominion workers and revealed ballots were being tabulated in the Department of Elections which is completely illegal.

Ms. Carone stunned the Michigan state lawmakers when she revealed there were tabulation machines at the Department of Elections.

The FBI completely ignored Carone’s eyewitness testimony and never called her back.

New election fraud whistleblowers came forward on Tuesday, including one who witnessed the shipping of an estimated 144,000-288,000 completed ballots across three state lines on October 21.

Today the momentum of the election fraud scam began to take over. Everyone knows the election was a fraud. Too much information is available in the public square that proves this is the case. All Americans know what is going on. We all see it.

This is why Barr had to do something. He waited until today to attempt to announce, despite clear evidence to the contrary, there was no material corruption in the election. Then he pulls another ‘Undercover Huber’ and announces that he picked John Durham, to lead a Special Counsel into Crossfire Hurricane. There, that will placate the troops, while he digs his knife into President Trump and America’s back.

Instead, he made it clear he is part of the swamp – a card carrying member. He never fired the corrupt FBI Director Wray. He had Durham working for more than a year with no indictments despite clear evidence of a corrupt and criminal lead FBI and DOJ. He allowed Mueller’s goons to come back to the FBI and DOJ where they should be placed in cuffs and frog marched to prison. Barr wasn’t going to do a damn thing.

Hillary Clinton is free despite destroying evidence related to the many crimes she conducted while in the government. Jim Comey and Andy McCabe are caught lying but never prosecuted. Mueller and his gang are free. As a matter of fact, the last four FBI Directors, Mueller, Comey, McCabe and Wray should all be in prison, not walking around harassing others.

The list goes on and on. No wonder creepy and corrupt Peter Strzok was so cocky before the election. They all knew they would run free and the election was rigged for Biden.

Individuals like General Flynn and Roger Stone are set up and convicted in banana courts. War hero and triple amputee Brian Kolfage is arrested and forced to crawl on one arm and pull himself up into an arrest vehicle in the rain based on makeshift charges coming out of the corrupt New York DOJ office.

This is Barr’s America. No charges for the criminals running the FBI and DOJmafia, only for innocents who love America.

AG Barr will now go down in history as just another DC swamp rat.

What a disgrace. AG Barr’s name is now mud.

But ultimately, it doesn’t matter. Barr’s just another bump in the road. Americans want justice and will have it. It doesn’t matter what Barr thinks or does. Unfortunately for him like so many others, their words and actions only strengthen our resolve for justice while confirming our knowledge that the swamp is corrupt and we are right.

Congrats on destroying your name for eternity AG Barr. Well done. We the people are moving on without you.



