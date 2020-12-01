https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/ag-barr-no-evidence-voter-fraud-change-outcome-2020-election/

AWOL US Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press that the DOJ has not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.

What exactly has the Justice Department done to investigate allegations of voter fraud?

Barr claimed that the FBI has followed up on specific complaints of voter fraud yet they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

The evidence of Democrat voter fraud is overwhelming but the DOJ and FBI have chosen to ignore the evidence.

For example, Melissa Carone, a very compelling witness who testified in Tuesday’s Michigan hearing said she called the FBI on November 5 to report numerous instances of fraud, but the FBI never called her back.

A Dominion-trained IT contractor named Melissa Carone absolutely blew up the Michigan hearing on Tuesday.

Melissa Carone dropped many truth bombs, blew the whistle on Dominion workers and revealed ballots were being tabulated in the Department of Elections which is completely illegal.

Ms. Carone stunned the Michigan state lawmakers when she revealed there were tabulation machines at the Department of Elections.

The FBI completely ignored Carone’s eyewitness testimony and never called her back.

New election fraud whistleblowers came forward on Tuesday, including one who witnessed the shipping of an estimated 144,000-288,000 completed ballots across three state lines on October 21.

The new information was made public at a press conference by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization.

At the press conference, it was announced that they have contacted law enforcement about their findings.

According to AWOL Barr, this is no evidence of fraud that would change the election outcome.

