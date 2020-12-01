https://www.oann.com/airlines-would-receive-17-billion-in-new-covid-19-relief-proposal-sources/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=airlines-would-receive-17-billion-in-new-covid-19-relief-proposal-sources

December 1, 2020

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. airlines would receive $17 billion for four months of payroll support under a new $908 billion bipartisan Senate COVID-19 relief proposal, two people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal, which does not yet have support of the White House or Congressional leaders, sets aside $45 billion for the U.S. transportation sector, including airlines, airports, buses, and Amtrak.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski)

