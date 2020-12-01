https://www.theblaze.com/news/anarchists-vengeance-over-death-of-antifa-militant

Anarchists are calling for “vengeance” and a “week of action” over the death of ”

100% Antifa” militant Michael Reinoehl who fatally shot a pro-police activist in Portland over the summer in an apparent ambush:

Law enforcement officials who later attempted to arrest Reinoehl for murder

fatally shot him after they said he pulled a gun.

What are the details?

The call to arms comes from “The Base,” which conservative journalist Andy Ngo called an “Antifa extremist training center in Brooklyn”:

The group’s campaign declares, “‘Rest in Power Michael Reinoehl. Every revolution needs people who are willing and ready to fight.” It also claims Reinoehl was “murdered by the state” at the behest of President Donald Trump — for which the group wants “vengeance.”

A “week of action” is planned to commence Thursday all over America in order to “avenge” Reinoehl. Here’s more from the press release from the Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement:

This is a call to action and a commemoration for Michael. An injury to one of us is an injury to all. We are calling for people to take actions in their cities, towns, neighborhoods, or homes. Whether banner drops, postering, demonstrations, direct actions, lighting fireworks, commemorations, or whatever creative ideas people come up with; we want the world to know that this will neither be forgotten nor forgiven. When the State begins targeted assassinations, rule through terror becomes consolidated. Anarchists, antifascists, and all revolutionaries must stand in solidarity against these attacks and against the capitalist, imperialist state— particularly when in the fear of collapse it bares its teeth. We will not be intimidated. We will fight.

What’s the background?

Aaron “Jay” Danielson — a police and Patriot Prayer supporter — was fatally shot Aug. 29 after a Portland pro-Trump rally that attracted a ton of pushback from leftists. (Content warning: Language):







While the likes of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden suggested that Danielson was killed because his fellow Trump supporters were “inciting responses,” the Multnomah County district attorney’s office released unsealed court documents suggesting Reinoehl targeted Danielson before shots were fired.

Reinoehl said he believed he killed Danielson in self-defense because he and his friend were about to be attacked.

Law enforcement agents

fatally shot Reinoehl on Sept. 3 after they said he pulled a gun when they came to arrest him in Washington state.

It’s worth noting that immediately after Danielson was killed, the Antifa faithful celebrated his death in the street. (Content warning: Language):

“And tonight I just got word, the person who died was a Patriot Prayer person,” one woman said to the black-clad crowd. “He was a f***ing Nazi. Our community held its own and took out the trash. I’m not going to shed any tears over a Nazi.”

She added, “If ya’ll are not angry, you’re not paying attention. If ya’ll are not angry, you’re not with me! Everybody needs to realize what’s going on in the community. Our community can hold its own without the police. We can take out the trash on our own. I am not sad that a f***ing fascist died tonight!”

