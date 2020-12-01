https://trendingpolitics.com/dem-governor-mulls-shutting-down-state-for-christmas-it-has-to-stay-on-the-table/

Battered Americans in states controlled by Democrats aren’t likely to receive any relief for the Christmas holiday season as another round of punishing lockdowns is imminent.

COVID has been the greatest thing to ever happen to Democrats who have leapt at the opportunity to unleash their innermost authoritarian and nothing would put the screws to their citizens more than the demoralizing theft of Christmas.

One governor who has reveled in his newfound power is Phil Murphy of New Jersey who has been able to fly under the radar thanks to the bombast of Andrew Cuomo, the sheer cruelty of Gretchen Whitmer, and the casual fascism of Gavin Newsom.

But make no mistake, Murphy is every bit the hypocritical tyrant and would relish the attention that he would receive from his fellow governors if he locked down the Garden State in December.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Governor Murphy said that a statewide COVID shutdown is “on the table” although he hedged on whether he would actually go through with it.

Via NJ.com, “Statewide shutdown ‘has to stay on the table’ as N.J. COVID-19 cases surge, Murphy says”:

Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday a statewide shutdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus is still “on the table” as he warned New Jerseyans are ”in the fight of our lives” over the next three months. The governor, speaking on Fox News Sunday, said a shutdown similar to the unprecedented moves he made in March and April, when the state was hit by the first wave of the pandemic, would be a last resort and that he doesn’t “anticipate it” happening. But, Murphy warned, it could come down to it if cases continue to surge. “It has to stay on the table,” Murphy said, adding, “God willing, we won’t have to.” “The great news is there’s light at the end of the tunnel (with) vaccines in particular, but for the next two or three months, we’re in the fight of our lives,” he said

Murphy implemented harsh restrictions for Thanksgiving but like other Democrats who have omitted their own families from the rules, he was dining without a mask and not socially distanced in a restaurant when he was confronted by a citizen last week. –

That will seem like a warm reception if Murphy locks down the state for Christmas.

Dem governors who would take delight in playing the Grinch got a boost from celebrity doctor Anthony Fauci who suggested that Americans should prepare themselves for the Christmas lockdowns while making his rounds on the Sunday morning shows.

Partial transcript:

TODD: “Look, it took, what was it? About a week before Thanksgiving that the CD.C. came out and advised against travel. Are we going to see more dire warnings given about travel now, essentially now in the next week or two as we prepare for the end of the year holidays and new years?” FAUCI: “Chuck, I’d have to say, honestly, unless something changes dramatically, which I don’t see that happening because the curves when you look at the dynamics of an outbreak that you see usually three, four, five-week period of time before curves start really coming down. So I think we’re going to be faced with another situation we’re going to have to make decisions as a nation, state, city and family that we’re in a very difficult time and we’re going to have to do the kinds of restrictions of things we would like to have done particularly in this holiday season because we’re entering into what’s really a precarious situation because we’re in the middle of a steep slope. What people need to do, we say it over and over again. We know it works but also that there is, as I mentioned to you before, chuck, there is light at the end of the tunnel because we’ll really be seeing vaccines soon. We likely, almost certainly, are going to be vaccinating a portion of the individuals in the first priority before the end of December and then as we get into January and February and March, more and more. So if we can hang together as a country and do these kinds of things to blunt these surges until we get a substantial proportion of the population vaccinated, we can get through this. There really is light at the end of the tunnel.

Notice how both Murphy and Fauci used the term “light at the end of the tunnel” and you get a good idea of the coordination that exists although that light may belong to an oncoming train if the Christmas lockdowns backfire and trigger a rebellion.

