Anarchist insurgents are still seeking vengeance for martyred Antifa killer Michael Reinoehl “to help highlight a presidential assassination of a comrade.”

“The Base,” an antifa extremist training center in Brooklyn, has launched a campaign calling for vengeance for Portland antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl. pic.twitter.com/y7HB3jAK8q — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 1, 2020

“Post these up around your town or city to help highlight a presidential assassination of a comrade!” tweeted The Base, the self-described revolutionary anarchist center in Brooklyn “committed to the spreading of anarchist ideas and organizing.”

We got this posters made for the Michael Reinoehl call to action! Message us for a PDF! Post these up around your town or city to help highlight a presidential assassination of a comrade! pic.twitter.com/dVQgjqbXcB — The Base (@TheBaseBK) December 1, 2020

The call-to-action poster itself reads: “Rest in Power Michael Reinoehl. Every revolution needs people who are willing and ready to fight.”

The Antifa extremist training center helped launch the campaign in anticipation of the designated “week of action” during the first week of December. The Twitter account’s pinned post incites its followers to “avenge” Reinoehl during the “week of action” from Dec. 3 through Dec. 10.

“Take action to help us honor a fallen comrade and to draw attention to an extrajudicial assassination by the US regime,” The Base wrote, linking a press release published by the Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement (RAM)—an organization “dedicated to freeing people from bondage and building resistance in the United States.”

Avenge Michael Reinoehl – Week of Action Dec 3-10th

From RAM NYC. Take action to help us honor a fallen comrade and to draw attention to an extrajudicial assassination by the US regime. #AvengeMichaelReinoehlhttps://t.co/tODTQHXr5O pic.twitter.com/kvOfZqtQcd — The Base (@TheBaseBK) November 25, 2020

The left hails Reinoehl as an “antifascist murdered by the state.” VICE featured the “100% Antifa” activist in an interview. Reinoehl admitted to the fatal summer shooting of Trump supporter Aaron Danielson amid violent clashes between protest groups in Portland.

That same day, on Sept. 3, after fleeing from Oregon to the state of Washington, Reinoehl was taken out by an assigned federal fugitive task force in a deadly shootout.

The Thurston County Sheriff revealed that Reinoehl was, in fact, brandishing a handgun at the time of his death. Bystanders reportedly heard 40 or 50 shots before officers returned fire, fatally striking Reinoehl.

Left-wing media outlets join leftist militants in believing that the Reinoehl case is an “example of state-sanctioned murder.” The New Yorker quoted Trump out-of-context when he tweeted, “Everybody knows who this thug is,” exhorting law enforcement to “do your job, and do it fast.” That comment is used to drive the narrative that Trump is to blame for Reinoehl’s death.

The president’s post was preceded by a public directive to detain Reinoehl: “Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer.”

Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Do your job, and do it fast. Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell! @TheJusticeDept @FBI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

RAM echoed this propaganda, claiming that state agents killed Reinoehl “in cold blood” under the “direct order” of Trump. RAM further alleged that “in an act of revolutionary self-defense,” Reinoehl “shot a fascist who threatened himself and a friend.”

“An injury to one of us is an injury to all,” RAM declared. “We want the world to know that this will neither be forgotten nor forgiven.”

According to surveillance footage, Reinoehl was seen on-camera stalking Danielson and his friend, Chandler Pappas, from an alcove of a parking garage before he fired twice: one that shot Danielson dead and the other that struck Danielson’s pepper spray canister.

Homicide Det. Rico Beniga stated in the affidavit that Reinoehl “conceals himself, waits and watches” for the men to pass before he followed and shot Danielson.