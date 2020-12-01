https://www.dailywire.com/news/arizona-georgia-governors-respond-to-recent-criticisms-from-trump

The Republican governors of both Arizona and Georgia responded on Monday to recent criticisms from President Donald Trump about the outcome of the presidential elections in their states.

On Sunday, Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has “done nothing” about what he said were problems in Georgia. “He’s done absolutely nothing,” Trump continued. “I’m ashamed that I endorsed him.”

Trump continued criticizing Kemp on Monday morning and pushing him to “use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes.”

Also on Monday, Trump questioned Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey after he certified the state’s election results, which included giving Biden the state’s 11 electoral votes.

“Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now,” Trump fired back on Twitter. “@OANN What is going on with @dougducey ? Republicans will long remember!”

Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. @OANN What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember! https://t.co/XILGaHcyw7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

Trump retweeted a series of tweets attacking Ducey and later called out Ducey while phoning into an Arizona hearing on the election outcome for certifying the Senate win for Democrat Mark Kelly, asking, “What’s that all about?”

Kemp responded to Trump by issuing the following official statement on Monday evening:

Georgia law prohibits the Governor from interfering in elections. The Secretary of State, who is an elected constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order. As the Governor has said repeatedly, he will continue to follow the law and encourage the Secretary of State to take reasonable steps — including a sample audit of signatures — to restore trust and address serious issues that have been raised.

Ducey responded to Trump with the following statement that was broken down into a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday night:

I’ve been pretty outspoken about Arizona’s election system, and bragged about it quite a bit, including in the Oval Office. And for good reason. We’ve been doing early voting since 1992. Arizona didn’t explore or experiment this year. We didn’t cancel election day voting as some pushed for — we weren’t going to disenfranchise any voter. In Arizona, we have some of the strongest election laws in the country, laws that prioritize accountability and clearly lay out procedures for conducting, canvassing, and even contesting the results of an election. We’ve got ID at the polls. We review EVERY signature (every single one) on early ballots — by hand — unlike other states that use computers. Prohibitions on ballot harvesting. Bipartisan poll observers. Clear deadlines, including no ballots allowed after Election Day. The problems that exist in other states simply don’t apply here. I’ve also said all along, I’m going to follow the law. So here’s what the law says… It requires the Secretary of State, in the presence of the Governor and the Attorney General, to canvass the election on the fourth Monday following the general election. That was today. This can ONLY be delayed if counties DECLINE to certify their results. ALL 15 counties in Arizona — counties run by both parties — certified their results. The canvass of the election triggers a 5-day window for any elector to bring a credible challenge to the election results in court. If you want to contest the results, now is the time. Bring your challenges. That’s the law. I’ve sworn an oath to uphold it, and I take my responsibility seriously.

