https://www.theepochtimes.com/arizona-rally-goers-gather-outside-election-hearing_3600613.html

Trump supporters gathered outside the Arizona hearing on Monday.

One rally-goer said he was happy NTD was livestreaming the hearing so people can get more information.

We asked him how important getting access to the truth is right now. “Oh my God, if they don’t fix this, if they don’t figure it out, we’ll never be able to have another legal election at all. It’ll never happen again,” said Dennis Fuller.

He says whoever took part in election fraud needs to be held accountable and everything needs to be transparent.

“It needs to be shown to the American people and to the world that we will back our elections and that our elections are truthful,” said Fuller.

We also spoke to Dr. Cordie Williams, the founder of “1776 Forever Free.” He says he started it to bring people together under the Constitution and to help protect Americans’ freedom.

He says the hearing is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s amazing, I think it’s needed. Now the question is how the legislature is going to respond, whether they’re going to respond out of some political pork-barreling ‘do what’s right for the governor or their buddy.’ Or whether they’re going to respond to what the voice of patriots is saying. And what the voice of patriots and the evidence is saying is: this was a fraudulent election,” said Williams.

He says we’re fighting communism within our own government. And that it’s no longer about Democrats versus Republicans.

“What have we become as a country, when we’re almost like the book burning that occurred in World War II where there’s only one narrative out there. Every American, whether they’re liberal or Democrat—it’s not liberalism anymore, it’s either you’re American or you’re not. Every American out there needs to be scared for their life, their family, and what the future holds,” said Williams.

He says some election and government officials seem to be okay with fraudulent elections and he’s concerned about the direction the country is headed in.

Rally-goers in Arizona expressed their gratitude toward NTD for reporting on the hearing and bringing the truth to a wider audience.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

