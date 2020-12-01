https://noqreport.com/2020/12/01/atheist-coalition-unveils-secular-agenda-for-biden-urges-repeal-of-religious-liberty-protections/

A coalition of 19 atheist and like-minded organizations has released a lengthy “secular agenda” blueprint for the Biden administration, urging it to repeal protections for religious liberty and to require taxpayer funding of abortion.

Article originally published at Christian Headlines.

The Secular Coalition for America released the 13-page “Secular Agenda for the 117th Congress & Biden Administration,” listing its legislative priorities and its goals for the Biden White House. The coalition says it represents atheist, agnostic and humanist Americans, including the organizations American Atheists, Freedom From Religion Foundation and the Secular Student Alliance.

“We are excited to put forth this ambitious plan for the new administration and Congress,” said Casey Brinck, director of policy and government affairs for the Secular Coalition for America. “As we move forward into the first session of the 117th Congress, we can expect a flurry of legislative actions to be undertaken, and want not only our community to understand what we are working for on their behalf, but also for Congress and the new administration to have a better understanding of what our very large and quickly growing constituency expects of them.”

Among its most controversial actions, the coalition says it hopes to build support to repeal the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a 1993 bipartisan law that prevents the government from “substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion.” President Clinton, a Democrat, signed it after it was passed unanimously in the House. The Senate passed it, 97-3.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

The coalition asks the Biden administration to reverse or modify some 30 executive orders, regulations or rules the Trump administration adopted to protect religious liberty.

The blueprint also encourages Congress to “have a secular Congressional invocation” and to “removе mandating swearing to God in all congressional oaths.”

Further, it asks Biden and Democrats to champion 11 specific bills in Congress, including:

Do No Harm Act, which the coalition says would curb religious exemptions under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Women’s Health Protection Act, which would prohibit state and local governments from passing pro-life laws.

EACH Woman Act, which would require taxpayer funding of abortion in public health insurance plans.

Each Child Deserves a Family Act, which would prohibit discrimination in foster care and adoption on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Equality Act, which would amend federal laws to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment and housing.

“Representing 19 national secular organizations, hundreds of local secular communities, and working with our allies in the faith community, we combine the power of grassroots activism with professional lobbying to make an impact on the laws and policies that govern separation of religion and government — or the improper encroachment of either on the other,” the blueprint says.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

