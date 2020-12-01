https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/attorney-general-bill-barr-wins-helen-keller-award/

Congrats to Bill Barr. He is the runaway winner for revealing himself as totally Deaf, Dumb and Blind. Hell, even Helen Keller could see the widespread fraud that infects this entire Presidential election, but not Billy Barr. After two years of talking a good game, Barr’s masquerade as someone opposed to the criminality of the Deep State is exposed as a venal lie. He himself is a fraud. He is no better than Jim Comey or Eric Holder. In fact, he is worse. Barr pretended to uphold the principles of justice for all and a commitment to the founding tenets of this Republic.

Barr’s comment to the AP–i.e., that the DOJ has not uncovered any evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election–is being widely and wildly celebrated by the thieves responsible for stealing the 2020 Presidential election. They got away with it (so far).

But you know why the DOJ has not uncovered “any evidence of widespread fraud?” Because the DOJ, including the FBI, has refused to look for it or at it. Compare the frenzied response of the FBI charging off to investigate an alleged racist rope used to close a garage door for a black NASCAR driver. They spent a weekend trying to determine if the knot was a noose. It wasn’t.

Look at the lame predication used to open Crossfire Hurricane–an Australian diplomat closely tied to the Clinton Foundation falsely claims that someone loosely tied to the Trump campaign had info about Russian dirty tricks. Turns out that was a lie. The FBI and DOJ went all in, including filing false statements before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in a desperate attempt to destroy Donald Trump.

Yet, in the face of a tidal wave of affidavits from hundreds of witnesses and clear evidence that millions of votes magically appeared for Joe Biden, Bill Barr has the audacity to opine there is no “widespread evidence of fraud.” Barr, you’re a damn liar.

I commend Joe Hoft’s rant for your reading. He provides a nice summary of several of the key pieces of evidence that normally would incite the interest of even the most incompetent, disinterested U.S. Attorney General. Sadly, Bill Barr has betrayed the Republic.

I apologize to the readers who previously endured my assurances that I had it on good authority that Barr could be trusted. You skeptics were right

Here is what an honest Attorney General would have done. When asked about the “fraud” he would note that there are many reports of illegal activity and that they need to be fully investigated. He would also interject that it is too early to conclude whether or not the fraud was consequential with respect to the outcome of the election. He would ask how is it possible that a doddering old man who could barely attract a small group of supporters wound up with more votes than Barack Obama. He would ask how is it possible that Barack Obama won 200 more counties across America than Joe Biden, yet Biden supposedly had more votes? Only a lazy fool would accept such nonsense.

Then he would get off his corpulent ass and insist the FBI do its damn job. But the FBI is now revealed as more crooked and bereft of honor than the Russian mob.

Barr and the DOJ, by going along with this blatant theft, are sowing the proverbial whirlwind. It is the final straw in breaking faith with the American people. The American people will no longer trust the DOJ. They have seen clearly that under Barr and his predecessors, the little guys or those with the wrong politics get punished and the big guys with the right connections walk. You can be the corrupt Clintons and not suffer a thing. Or, you can be a nobody like George Papadopolous and find the full weight of a craven FBI crushing you.

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe lies repeatedly to the FBI and winds up with a book deal and a gig as a paid talking head on CNN. General Michael Flynn does not lie but, on the advice of compromised counsel, accepts a plea deal and admits to “lying” and faces financial ruin and years in prison.

Bill Barr, and the rest of the Deep State scum, mistake our silence for acquiescence. But patriots who love this country and believe in the founding principles of the Republic, cannot be bought off or bullied into silence. We will fight back. And we will defend the concept that justice should be equitable and fair.

And we will not forget. It is time to start taking names and remembering who stood with Trump and who fought back against the concerted propaganda campaign to convince you that Biden won free and fair. We will not continue to pour money into the coffers of fair-weather Republicans.

We will hold our nose one more time and vote for Republicans in the Georgia Senate election, but only to prevent the full collapse of this Republic into a socialist hell hole. But that is the last time the Republicans can expect Trump supporters to have their backs.

You either fix this damn corrupt system or we will abandon you. There comes a time when an abused wife is no longer willing to endure physical and verbal abuse from a drunken lout of a spouse. She acts to save herself and her children even if it includes self-defense. This is not a threat. This is a promise. Our days of tolerating betrayal are over. We stand with President Trump, the duly elected President.

