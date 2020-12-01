https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/attorney-lin-wood-president-trump-declare-martial-law-hold-new-election/

The We The People Convention published a full page ad in the Washington Times on Tuesday calling on President Donald Trump to declare a limited martial law and hold a new election if the US Courts and Congress do not follow the US Constitution.

Attorney Lin Wood tweeted this out today.

“Our country is headed to civil war. A war created by 3rd party bad actors for their benefit – not for We The People. Communist China is leading the nefarious efforts to take away our freedom. TRENDING: Crowd Erupts in Cheers as Giuliani Tells AZ State Lawmakers: “Your Political Career is Worth Losing if You Can Save the Right to Vote in America” (VIDEO) @realDonaldTrump should declare martial law.”

Good morning. Our country is headed to civil war. A war created by 3rd party bad actors for their benefit – not for We The People. Communist China is leading the nefarious efforts to take away our freedom.@realDonaldTrump should declare martial law.https://t.co/h3Ym5ytMYt — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 1, 2020

