Attorney Lin Wood stated that the investigations into election fraud would clear the path for President Donald Trump to be inaugurated come January.

In an interview with The John Fredericks Show, Wood shared details of his Sunday night court victory. Initially, the court impounded all Dominion machines throughout Georgia. The court has since changed its order to reflect that only three counties would have their machines impounded.

“Dominion originated in Venezuela. It’s a Canadian company. It’s servers were used in Barcelona and in Frankfurt. There’s no question that there will be overwhelming evidence that foreign countries, including China were involved in interfering with our elections.”

Wood stated that President Donald Trump knows what he is doing in these legal battles against the current election results. He claimed that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and members of the media were involved in conspiring to interfere with the election results.

Wood added that Raffensperger’s involvement was the reason that he hasn’t been open to a forensic investigation of the machines.

“He who has nothing to hide, hides nothing. The secretary of state is taking every action he can through lawyers to try to prevent an inspection of these machines. He has something to hide.”

The attorney asserted that a slew of Republicans and government officials were involved as well, though he didn’t name any other individuals.

According to Wood, his experts will analyze the hard drives of the Dominion voting machines. He claimed that some of the fraud involved the machines being rigged to apply an algorithm weighting Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s votes heavier than President Donald Trump’s.

Included within Wood’s affidavits is a testimony from a purported former aid of Hugo Chavez. The filing stated that the individual witnessed how Chavez created and operated voting systems that would manipulate the election in his favor.

“At the end of the day, it’s not going to be the courts that decide this, it’s not going to be legislators that decide this. While they may be the procedural tools, this election is going to be decided where it should: it’s going to be decided by ‘We the People.’ We the people voted for Donald Trump, and we’re going to make sure our vote counts, we’re not going to have it stolen by a bunch of criminals and foreign actors.”

Wood added that the lawsuit from attorney Sidney Powell would present overwhelming proof of mass voter fraud.

Voting machines from Cobb County, Gwinnett County, and Cherokee County won’t be erased until they undergo an independent, forensic investigation. The secretary of state’s office has until Wednesday at 5 pm EST to file a brief and supporting evidence countering the judge’s order.

Corinne Murdock is a reporter at The Georgia Star News and the Star News Network. Follow her latest on Twitter, or email tips to [email protected].

