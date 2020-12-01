https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/01/barack-obama-tells-stephen-colbert-to-imagine-if-democrats-start-contesting-elections-who-wants-to-tell-him-video/

Barack Obama never really went away. And now that he’s got a new memoir — or, rather, part one of a new memoir — to promote, he’s extra-not-going-away.

That’s why he’s doing things like sitting down for hard-hitting tongue baths from Stephen Colbert, where he proposed a thought exercise:

Just imagine if Democrats started acting like elections were stolen!

Imagine if Barack Obama started acting like an intellectually honest person.

Geez, Barry. C’mon, man!

This. Friggin’. Guy.

