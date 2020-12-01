https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/01/barr-appoints-john-durham-as-special-counsel-to-investigate-russiagate-spying-abuses/

Attorney General William Barr announced Tuesday he appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham to lead a special counsel investigation into the origins of the Russia hoax in October.

“On May 13, 2019, I directed United States Attorney John Durham to conduct a preliminary review into certain matters related to the 2016 presidential election campaigns, and Mr. Durham’s review subsequently developed into a criminal investigation, which remains ongoing,” Barr wrote in the order. “I have determined that, in light of the extraordinary circumstances relating to these matters, the public interest warrants Mr. Durham continuing his investigation pursuant to the powers and independence afforded by the Special Counsel regulations.”

The move better insulates Durham from being relieved of his duties under an incoming administration led by former Vice President Joe Biden, who appeared to play a pivotal role in weaponizing the intelligence community to launch a deep-state coup on President Donald Trump days before leaving office in 2017. Biden has yet to answer substantive questions about his own involvement orchestrating the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane operation seeking to indict the Republican president as an agent of the Russian government.

The effort eventually culminated in a more than two-year special counsel investigation with unlimited resources led by Robert Mueller that found not one person on the Trump campaign, let alone Trump himself, had actually colluded with the Russians in 2016 let alone any evidence that the president was compromised by the Kremlin.

Democrats, their allies in legacy media and even Biden have continued to perpetuated made-up claims about Russian collusion to keep the story alive. When compromising information on the Biden family surfaced in October exposing how the Democratic presidential nominee stood to rake in millions from the Chinese, Biden dismissed the claims as Russian disinformation despite statements from the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Department of National Intelligence, and the Department of State saying otherwise. Big media meanwhile, regurgitated the Democratic talking point to delegitimize the stories they at first ignored and big tech suppressed about their preferred presidential candidate.

The operation to cover up the biggest story of the entire election likely saved Biden’s campaign. According to a study of Biden voters commissioned by the Media Research Center across seven swing states shortly after the election, 17 percent of the 1,750 surveyed said they would not have voted for the Democratic candidate had they known at least one of eight stories the research group identified as improperly covered, including the scandals involving Hunter Biden.

Millions of Americans today remain convinced however, that President Trump has operated as a covert Kremlin agent in the White House.

