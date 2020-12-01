https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/barr-appoints-special-counsel-russia-collusion-conspiracy-theory/

If Joe Biden is inaugurated president, depending on the outcome of a long list of election fraud disputes now pending, he’ll be in the office occupied most recently by President Donald Trump.

He’ll also be facing a special counsel investigation, as did President Trump.

Both of them concern Russia.

Trump was accused by Democrats of colluding with Russia during the 2016 campaign. Biden could be implicated for his role in creating the allegations against Trump.

TRENDING: Jon Voight: ‘Trump is the only man that can save this nation’

It’s because, Politico reported, Attorney General William Barr has appointed U.S. attorney John Durham a special counsel “to investigate the origins of the FBI’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

Those claims against President Trump, which evidence has suggested originated with twice-failed Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, long ago have been thoroughly debunked.

FBI special counsel Robert Mueller spent years and millions of dollars investigation only to drop the allegations without charges.

The appointment means that the investigation of Barack Obama administration officials who appear to have orchestrated the campaign against Trump will continue even if Biden is installed in office.

Do you agree with the appointment of the special counsel? 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The appointment apparently happened Oct. 19 but was revealed in a letter this week to the Judiciary committees in the House and Senate, the report said.

A report at the Gateway Pundit pointed out that the investigation already has produced a guilty plea, from former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted altering a government document to pursue permission to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Page now is suing various individuals for millions of dollars for violating his constitutional rights.

Barr explained that Durham was appointed under the same federal statute that governed special counsel Robert Mueller in the original Russia investigation which was based on apparently manufactured evidence.

A report explained Durham was authorized to review “whether any federal official, employee or any person or entity violated the law in connection with the intelligence, counter-intelligence or law enforcement activities” around in 2016 presidential campaigns.

Trump for years described the Democrat-instigated investigation of his campaign as a “witch hunt” and he was more or less vindicated by the results.

It also helped fuel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s failed impeach-and-remove campaign, which occupied Congress for weeks at a time when the COVID-19 virus was threatening the U.S.

Politico reported, “By saddling the incoming Biden administration with a special counsel, it ensures that Biden will have less flexibility to attempt to scuttle any ongoing investigation and could hamstring his choice for attorney general.”

The report explained firing Durham following the new appointment would boost the “political cost” if Biden is inaugurated and wants to get rid of him, and his investigation.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

