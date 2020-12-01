https://www.theepochtimes.com/barr-reveals-he-appointed-durham-as-special-counsel_3600891.html
The U.S. attorney probing the flawed counterintelligence investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign was appointed a special counsel in October, Attorney General William Barr revealed on Dec. 1. Barr directed U.S. Attorney John Durham last year to review the investigation. Durham’s review later turned into a criminal probe, which remains ongoing. In an Oct. 19 order just made public, Barr wrote that “in light of extraordinary circumstances relating to these matters, the public interest warrants Mr. Durham continuing this investigation pursuant to the powers and independence afforded by the Special Counsel regulations.” Durham’s appointment gives him the authority to investigate whether any federal official, employee, or any other person or entity violated the law in connection with activities directed at the 2016 presidential campaigns, people associated with the campaigns, and the administration of President Donald Trump. The authority is not limited to Crossfire Hurricane—the FBI’s code name for the counterintelligence probe …