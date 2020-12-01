https://www.theepochtimes.com/betsy-devos-on-free-college-a-socialist-takeover-of-higher-education_3600724.html
The plan to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for students marks a “socialist takeover of higher education,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday. During Tuesday’s virtual 2020 Federal Student Aid (FSA) Training Conference, DeVos highlighted her department’s accomplishments over the past four years, and spoke against proposals championed by progressive politicians, including student loan debt cancellation and free college. “Policies should never entice students into greater debt. Nor should they put taxpayer dollars at greater risk,” said DeVos. “There are too many politicians today who support policy that does both, still more advance the truly insidious notion of government gift giving.” “We’ve heard shrill calls to ‘cancel,’ to ‘forgive,’ to ‘make it all free,'” she added. “Any innocuous label out there can’t obfuscate what it really is: wrong.” DeVos moved on to condemn the idea of allowing students to attend public colleges and universities tuition-free, warning that it is …