Betsy DeVos Rips Free College as ‘Socialist Takeover of Higher Education’

Posted by | Dec 1, 2020 | , | 0 |

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/betsy-devos-rips-free-college-as-socialist-takeover-of-higher-education

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Matthew Burke

Related Posts

Trove Of Documents Shows Biden Family Links To Chi-Com “Business” Deal: ‘Political And Strategic Value Of The Biden [Crime] Family’

Trove Of Documents Shows Biden Family Links To Chi-Com “Business” Deal: ‘Political And Strategic Value Of The Biden [Crime] Family’

October 22, 2020

. . . And Cunningham Concedes to Tillis

. . . And Cunningham Concedes to Tillis

November 10, 2020

CDC STUDY: MOST COVID-19 CASES WERE ADMITTED MASK WEARERS

CDC STUDY: MOST COVID-19 CASES WERE ADMITTED MASK WEARERS

October 13, 2020

Police In New Hampshire Investigating After Threatening Notes Left At Homes Of Trump Supporters

Police In New Hampshire Investigating After Threatening Notes Left At Homes Of Trump Supporters

October 22, 2020

Betsy DeVos Rips Free College as ‘Socialist Takeover of Higher Education’

Posted by | Dec 1, 2020 | , | 0 |

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/betsy-devos-rips-free-college-as-socialist-takeover-of-higher-education

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Matthew Burke

Related Posts

Ex-NFL RB Trent Richardson Has Gun Pulled On Him at Furniture Store, Video Shows

Ex-NFL RB Trent Richardson Has Gun Pulled On Him at Furniture Store, Video Shows

November 7, 2020

Why I’m Doing Family Thanksgiving

Why I’m Doing Family Thanksgiving

November 26, 2020

EMPLOYEES OF BIG TECH ARE HEREBY DESIGNATED ENEMIES OF AMERICA

EMPLOYEES OF BIG TECH ARE HEREBY DESIGNATED ENEMIES OF AMERICA

November 1, 2020

Judge Rules Northam Can Remove Robert E. Lee Statue in Richmond

Judge Rules Northam Can Remove Robert E. Lee Statue in Richmond

October 29, 2020

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.