(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to move into the White House in January, but the basement could come with him.

Republicans are already pillorying Biden for keeping a relatively low profile, but Democrats think that could be exactly what the voters want after four years of the ubiquitous President Trump.

A hairline fracture in Biden’s right foot sustained while playing with his dog is the latest thing that could sideline the 78-year-old incoming president, who was mocked by opponents for frequently calling early ends to his day and keeping a light public schedule for most of the presidential campaign.

