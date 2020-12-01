https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/01/bill-barr-doj-investigations-of-voter-fraud-have-uncovered-no-evidence-that-would-change-the-outcome-of-the-election/

Breaking news:

From the AP:

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

Read the whole thing here:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...