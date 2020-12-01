https://noqreport.com/2020/12/01/bill-barrs-statement-means-nothing-in-making-things-right-with-this-election/

“Blockbuster” news has leftists giddy on social media as Attorney General William Barr declared today that his investigations did not yield evidence of voter fraud sufficient enough to change the election results. It was a well-crafted position designed to derail the Trump campaign’s efforts to “stop the steal.” Or, to be more accurate, it was a position designed to give the impression that it could hurt the campaign’s chances.

In reality, it’s meaningless. As I’ve said on multiple episodes of NOQ Report for the past three weeks, the Department of Justice has no bearing whatsoever over the civil suits challenging election results. The Department of Justice handles criminal inquiries. My stance has always been that it would be nice if they find the people who participated in the massive voter fraud perpetrated across the country, but it didn’t matter if that happened before, after, or never. That’s fodder for another day because right now our only focus needs to be on bringing to light the attempted coup and changing the results of the election to reflect the wishes of the American people.

President Trump won this election in a landslide. It took massive efforts on top of previously initiated massive efforts for them to overcome the President’s win. But they were desperate. They pushed forward, overextending themselves and leaving them exposed. The only question was whether or not the Trump campaign, individual attorneys, and patriots across the country could accumulate enough evidence to persuade the Supreme Court, state legislators, electors, or a combination of the three.

Even with Bill Barr’s announcement, one certainly sent down to him from his masters in the Deep State, I am 90% certain President Trump will emerge victorious. Later, I will do a show about the 10% uncertainty, but for now suffice to say I’m pleased with the efforts thus far by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Lin Wood, and a plethora of individuals who are doing what they can to set things right.

Nevertheless, we need to address the issue for the sake of both patriots who are concerned as well as the aforementioned state legislators and electors who may be swayed by this news. First and foremost, even if we take Barr at his word (a stretch, I know), then we have to understand that the bar for evidence to prove criminal cases is much higher than the bar for civil suits. Criminal cases must demonstrate evidence that proves “beyond a reasonable doubt” that someone has committed a crime. In civil suits, the bar is a “preponderance of evidence” to win. In other words, there can be doubts but if it seems more likely than not that wrongdoings alleged in a civil case are true, victory goes to the plaintiffs.

As I’ve said from the start of this whole mess: 1) Don’t trust the DOJ

2) We don’t NEED the DOJ to make things right

3) Criminal investigations have nothing to do with the civil suits that are being pushed forward

4) Bill Barr is a Deep State puppet — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 1, 2020

At least it should. Here’s what Barr said:

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

His comments in an interview with The Associated Press come despite President Donald Trump’s repeated baseless claims that the election was stolen, Trump’s effort to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election and his refusal to concede his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden.

Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election. Barr was headed to the White House later for a previously scheduled meeting.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

William Barr is offering fodder for the left. But his perspectives on a criminal case have no bearing over the civil cases moving forward. Team Trump needs a preponderance of evidence to make their case, and they have much more than that.

