https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-gates-hello-useless-eaters/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
https://t.co/XKcq14xGOB pic.twitter.com/eKPr8YeKGl
— 🦅TXIndependent1836 🦅⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TXIndepndnt1836) December 1, 2020
Some excellent meme work here exposing Bill Gates.
Let me be the first to say it: the coronavirus task force is a total disaster.
Explain to me how empowering Fauci & Gates to introduce experimental vaccines is good for America?
Now airlines want to demand vaccination records to travel?
VP Pence should shut it down.
— Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 1, 2020