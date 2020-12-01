Some excellent meme work here exposing Bill Gates.

Let me be the first to say it: the coronavirus task force is a total disaster.

Explain to me how empowering Fauci & Gates to introduce experimental vaccines is good for America?

Now airlines want to demand vaccination records to travel?

VP Pence should shut it down.

— Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 1, 2020