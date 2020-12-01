https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/election-security

Steven gives a recap of the most important allegations leveled in yesterday’s marathon hearing on Arizona main-in ballot concerns. He later covers what appears to be a striking flip-flop on election security since 2016.

Catch up on missed episodes here.







Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

