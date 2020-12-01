https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-exclusive-got-col-waldron-confirms-us-copy-election-night-data-traffic-packets-sent-overseas-frankfurt-video/

The US has a copy of the traffic and the packets of information that were sent to Germany on Election night!

Yesterday, the first expert at the Arizona State Legislature hearing with Rudy Giuliani was US cybersecurity expert Colonel Phil Waldron.

Colonel Phil Waldron spoke first at the Arizona hearing about the voting machines used in US elections. These are the same machines used in Venezuela by Chavez. The Dominion systems were connected to the Internet as well, despite Dominion’s claims to the contrary.

The records within the system can be manipulated by outside parties and insiders as well:

We also know there are many teams looking into the Dominion voting machine control weaknesses:

Yesterday, General Flynn highlighted one point during Colonel Waldron’s testimony.

Col Waldron claimed that not only did the military’s ‘white hat hackers’ see the data flowing overseas to Germany on election night, they also have a copy of the traffic and and packets of data that were sent:

Yesterday’s testimonies in Arizona were devastating.

The steal is on and by all indications, they got caught.

UPDATE– Here is the testimony from a 21-year-old intelligence analyst at the 305th Military Intelligence unit.

Witness to Georgia Fraud – From Army 305th Intel Unit by Jim Hoft on Scribd

