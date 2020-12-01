https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-georgia-elections-officials-reportedly-filmed-destroying-evidence/

Ron at CodeMonkey just came out with an amazing tweet a few minutes ago.

Apparently Ron was with a group of people who filmed Georgia officials destroying evidence. The Georgia officials never had a clue because they didn’t know the group was there, in part because Twitter had censored their hashtag ‘Dominion Watch’:

Twitter did a great job censoring the Dominion Watch hashtag. Georgia elected officials had no idea we were on the ground filming them destroying evidence. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 2, 2020

TRENDING: WATCH LIVE… USPS WHISTLEBLOWERS COME FORWARD: Driver Delivered Hundreds of Thousands of Completed Ballots Across Three State Lines

We reported on Ron previously when we shared his review of Dominion voting machines per his observations from a Dominion user guide he obtained:

Ron shared numerous control weaknesses he observed in the Dominion voting machines and then he summed it all up with this tweet:

After reviewing the Dominion Voting System user manual, it seems the local IT guy who services the machines is theoretically the ultimate political gatekeeper.

He has absolute power to decide elections. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 11, 2020

What a mess the Democrats and all corrupt politicians have gotten us into this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

