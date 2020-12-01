https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-georgia-elections-officials-reportedly-filmed-destroying-evidence/
Ron at CodeMonkey just came out with an amazing tweet a few minutes ago.
Apparently Ron was with a group of people who filmed Georgia officials destroying evidence. The Georgia officials never had a clue because they didn’t know the group was there, in part because Twitter had censored their hashtag ‘Dominion Watch’:
Advertisement – story continues below
Twitter did a great job censoring the Dominion Watch hashtag.
Georgia elected officials had no idea we were on the ground filming them destroying evidence.
— Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 2, 2020
TRENDING: WATCH LIVE… USPS WHISTLEBLOWERS COME FORWARD: Driver Delivered Hundreds of Thousands of Completed Ballots Across Three State Lines
We reported on Ron previously when we shared his review of Dominion voting machines per his observations from a Dominion user guide he obtained:
HUGE: One of Many IT Heroes Uncovers Damning Evidence Regarding Potential for Fraud Within Dominion Voting Machines
Advertisement – story continues below
Ron shared numerous control weaknesses he observed in the Dominion voting machines and then he summed it all up with this tweet:
After reviewing the Dominion Voting System user manual, it seems the local IT guy who services the machines is theoretically the ultimate political gatekeeper.
He has absolute power to decide elections.
— Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 11, 2020
What a mess the Democrats and all corrupt politicians have gotten us into this time.