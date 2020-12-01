https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-project-veritas-special-correspondent-jamie-gangel-details-cnn-cover-trumps-contested-election-claims-video-cnntapes/

James O’Keefe on Tuesday morning dialed in to CNN’s conference call with senior leadership and told president Jeff Zucker that he has been recording insider calls for two months.

A very nervous Zucker skirted around the question and hung up on James O’Keefe.

CNN got triggered and called the cops on James O’Keefe. Recall that hypocritical CNN published the Melania Trump audio, which was secretly recorded.

O’Keefe laughed at CNN and released the first recording Tuesday night.

Our Legal experts say Jeff Zucker is just mad and embarrassed. 😂 Stay tuned! https://t.co/mZXVIgiZXa — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 1, 2020

The first tape released Tuesday is Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel detailing how CNN should cover up Trump’s contested election claims.

“We have to be, you know, news organizations have to be very careful and very responsible about not giving President Trump too much of a platform on his not conceding because they feel the transition can go forward,” Gangel said.

We knew this was a media-backed coup on election night when Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden when people were still standing in line to vote.

The media believes they have the power to call elections and now they are admitting that they are not covering Trump’s litigation in order to usher in Joe Biden.

James O’Keefe said there is much more to come. This is just the beginning.

We have a ton more clips coming: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 2, 2020

AUDIO:

BREAKING: Special Correspondent @JamieGangel Details How @CNN Should Cover Up Trump’s Contested Election Claims On 9am Call “News organizations have to be very careful & very responsible about not giving @realDonaldTrump too much of a platform on his not conceding…”#CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/LoCqh79pOG — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 2, 2020

