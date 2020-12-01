https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/busted-san-fran-mayor-french-laundry-party-socialite-night-newsoms-banned-indoor-dining-sf-3-days-later/

San Fran Mayor London Breed, screen image

It turns out California Governor Gavin Newsom wasn’t the only Democrat elitist to party at The French Laundry at $800 per tasting plate while the peasants are told to stay home.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed had her own party at The French Laundry with a socialite just one night after Newsom’s party for a political advisor.

Mayor London Breed banned indoor dining in San Francisco three days after her dinner at The French Laundry.

The San Francisco Chronicle outed Gavin Newsom last month and now they’re outing London Breed for being a hypocrite elitist.

“Breed joined seven others the night of Nov. 7 at the famed Napa Valley restaurant to celebrate socialite Gorretti Lo Lui’s 60th birthday,” The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

SCOOP! My latest: Gavin Newsom wasn’t the only one to attend a fancy birthday dinner at the French Laundry last month. San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined a socialite’s dinner there the next night — and banned indoor dining in SF three days later.https://t.co/i2IrITKRc2 — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) December 1, 2020

London Breed’s office released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The Mayor has strived to follow all COVID public health rules from the beginning of the pandemic. She does this not only because she is asking for residents to do their part, but also because she is trying to do her part to slow the spread of the disease. On November 7th, while taking a few days off after the election, she attended a small family birthday dinner for a friend at an open-air table at the French Laundry. There were eight people in total, including herself. The Mayor paid for her own dinner. At the time, San Francisco was in the yellow tier and Napa County was in the orange tier. Both allowed outdoor and indoor dining. During the recent period when San Francisco’s numbers were lower than they are today, the Mayor visited a number of restaurants in San Francisco to support them safely during this pandemic, but she has always been cautious when she is dining out. Now, with cases rising, and Bay Area counties moving back into the purple tier, she is once again limiting her actions and is encouraging all San Franciscans to do the same.”

Last month Governor Gavin Newsom partied at The French Laundry with 22 people in attendance just one night before Mayor London Breed dined there with her elitist friends.

Gavin Newsom having dinner at The French Laundry

Newsom attended a dinner party at The French Laundry, a restaurant in Napa Valley that charges $800 per person for their tasting menu while he tells Californians they can’t gather with their families for Thanksgiving.

No one at the dinner party was social distancing and nobody was wearing masks.

According to reporter Adam Housley, Newsom’s dinner cost about $15,000 and some of those who attended the dinner are now privately laughing at the controversy.

