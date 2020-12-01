https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-changing-covid-19-guidelines-exposed-individuals-will-only-need?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The CDC announced Wednesday that it has decreased the recommended length of quarantine time to seven to 10 days for someone who has come into contact with an infected person – down from the original 14-day guidance.

Exposed individuals will have the option to take a test after seven days of quarantine to verify they are negative or they will still need to quarantine for a remaining three days, totaling a 10-day quarantine period, without testing.

In October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its definition of close contact to specify being near an infected person for more than 15 minutes while being six feet or closer to them. Before the change, close contact had simply meant 15 minutes of continuous exposure to a positive person.

The decision to decrease quarantine lengths comes as more data and studies have been conducted, and the change has been under review for weeks, with Pence allegedly pushing for guideline changes for several months.

