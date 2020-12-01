https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-panel-votes-today-on-who-gets-vaccine-first/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kyle Rittenhouse’s mom is suing Joe Biden (tucker)…
November 13, 2020
Three words that haunt Joe Biden…
November 2, 2020
UPDATE — UPS locates Tucker Carlson’s lost whistleblower documents on Hunter Biden (update)…
October 29, 2020
CBS News covers Trump’s amazing crowd in Erie…
October 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy