Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s 2013 gubernatorial campaign still hasn’t paid off just over $1 million in debt.

Politico, citing campaign finance reports, noted the campaign owes $651,305 to the Squire Patton Boggs law firm and $364,103 to the digital forensics firm Stroz Friedberg, which is now called Aon’s Cyber Solutions.

Both firms went to work for the campaign in 2014 to respond to subpoenas relating to the Bridgegate scandal.

That scandal resulted in an investigation, which looked into the suspicious closing of entrance lanes to the George Washington Bridge in September 2013.

According to the finance records, the campaign had paid $140,000 to Patton Boggs from 2014-2016. In 2014, it paid Stroz Friedberg $4,814.

The campaign had received permission in Feb. 2014 from the state’s Election Law Enforcement Commission to resume fundraising to pay for the legal work. But Christie managed to raise just $4,439, despite being a prolific fundraiser for other campaigns and causes, according to Politico.

The election commission permits publicly financed gubernatorial campaigns to apply to stop filing reports with the state seven years after the election. The Christie campaign is eligible to do that in December, but hasn’t done so yet.

Christie left office in 2016, after two turbulent terms marred by the Bridgegate scandal and a government shutdown that led to the infamous photo of him and his family at a beach that was closed to the public.

