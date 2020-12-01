https://hannity.com/media-room/christmas-nyc-de-blasio-limits-tree-viewings-to-5-minutes-visitors-must-be-isolated-in-pods/
DE BLASIO’S NYC: Rockefeller Christmas Tree Mostly Destroyed in Transit, City Can’t Erect Properly
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.18.20
The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree went viral on social media Wednesday, and not in a good way. Images appeared of New York City workers mostly destroying the tree as they struggled to erect the traditional tourist destination.
Say hello to the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree! Hailing from Oneonta, NY, this Norway Spruce will arrive at Rockefeller Center this Saturday, November 14 to kick off the holiday season.
How tall do you think this year’s tree is? pic.twitter.com/UMmxiY3toV
— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 11, 2020
See you soon, NYC! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/j5k6vYJGvS
— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 12, 2020
Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb
— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo
— Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020
What is this, a joke? This is the Rockefeller Christmas tree for 2020. It depicts @NYCMayor‘s city as it stands today: broken, empty, drained of its life, by failed leadership and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/1S0qyIbmE1
— Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 18, 2020
Watch the tree’s slow deterioration above.
WASHINGTON POST: Melania Trump’s Choice of ‘Christmas Tree Color’ is a ‘BAD SIGN’
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.29.18
The mainstream media launched another series of attacks and jabs aimed at the First Lady this week; with the Washington Post slamming Melania Trump for choosing to decorate the White House with red Christmas Trees.
The Post published the article, titled “Melania chose red Christmas trees for the White House. In Europe, that’s a bad sign” Tuesday, claiming Europeans view “red Christmas trees” as “the color of sick Christmas trees.”
Melania chose red Christmas trees for the White House. In Europe, that’s a bad sign. https://t.co/KSW7q2vAaI
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 29, 2018
“The choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It is a symbol of valor and bravery,” said the First Lady’s office.