DE BLASIO’S NYC: Rockefeller Christmas Tree Mostly Destroyed in Transit, City Can’t Erect Properly

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.18.20

The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree went viral on social media Wednesday, and not in a good way. Images appeared of New York City workers mostly destroying the tree as they struggled to erect the traditional tourist destination.

Watch the tree’s slow deterioration above.

WASHINGTON POST: Melania Trump’s Choice of ‘Christmas Tree Color’ is a ‘BAD SIGN’

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.29.18

The mainstream media launched another series of attacks and jabs aimed at the First Lady this week; with the Washington Post slamming Melania Trump for choosing to decorate the White House with red Christmas Trees.

The Post published the article, titled “Melania chose red Christmas trees for the White House. In Europe, that’s a bad sign” Tuesday, claiming Europeans view “red Christmas trees” as “the color of sick Christmas trees.”

“The choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It is a symbol of valor and bravery,” said the First Lady’s office.

