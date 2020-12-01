https://thehill.com/homenews/news/528164-comedy-duo-posts-ivanka-trump-not-wanted-posters-around-nyc

A comedy duo, known as the “The Good Liars,” hung up “not wanted” signs with Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – COVID-19 fears surround Thanksgiving holiday Women set to take key roles in Biden administration New York expands Trump tax fraud investigations to include write-offs: report MORE‘s picture on them around New York City as her father prepares to leave the White House.

The posters, plastered around Manhattan by Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, swipes at Ivanka Trump, describing her as having a “fake posh” accent and eyes that are “dead behind.”

They also refer to her husband, Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner going to Saudi Arabia, Qatar in last-ditch diplomatic push The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Coast-to-coast fears about post-holiday COVID-19 spread The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – COVID-19 fears surround Thanksgiving holiday MORE, as “slenderman,” a reference to the fictional supernatural character.

“Not Wanted: Ivanka Trump” signs are up in New York pic.twitter.com/74Ft4vkePc — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 28, 2020

The president’s eldest daughter may not return to her hometown in January, with reports stating that she and Kushner may opt to relocate to New Jersey or Florida instead, according to The New York Times.

Prior to President Trump Donald John TrumpGeraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: ‘Enough is enough now’ Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race Scott Atlas resigns as coronavirus adviser to Trump MORE taking office, his daughter enjoyed her status as a socialite and businesswoman in New York.

The comedians responsible for the posters have engaged in multiple political gags in the past, including yelling that the president was “boring” at a rally and placing fake book jackets on Donald Trump Jr.’s book in a New York City bookstore that read “Daddy, Please Love Me: How Everything I Do Is Try To Earn My Father’s Love.”

