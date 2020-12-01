https://nationalfile.com/un-declares-itself-a-trusted-covid-info-source-seeks-new-social-norms/

In a move that leaves most of the world slack-jawed in disbelief, the United Nations is floating the idea that the world should look to that organization as an authority on the COVID pandemic and heed its supervision on policing social media information.

The United Nations (UN) – an organization that has failed miserably to thwart genocides around the world and which administers food aid programs that empower warlords in Third World nations, has joined with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to announce their self-anointment as a “truth arbiter” regarding the COVID pandemic.

The UN and WEF announced a global “coronavirus news service,” declaring that the moment has arrived for “new social norms,” and ones that seek out and correct “wrong” information. It is wholly unclear who or what the medical authority would be that would decide on what information was “right” and what information was “wrong.”

Citing the reality that social media drives information on today’s critical issues, the two Progressive globalist organizations announced they want to “combat dangerous misinformation,” inserting themselves into the social media censorship fray.

“When COVID-19 emerged, it was clear from the outset this was not just a public health emergency, but a communications crisis as well,” Melissa Fleming, chief of global communications for the United Nations, said.

The United Nations has joined the World Economic Forum (WEF) to announce a global coronavirus news service, declaring the time has come for “new social norms” that seek out and correct “wrong” information. https://t.co/OXZ70D9aDX — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 27, 2020

“We’re trying to create this new social norm called ‘pause – take care before you share’,” Fleming said. “We’re equipping people, through this new social norm, with a bit of ‘information skepticism’.”

The UN is also urging social media influencers to help spread the propaganda it selects as truth, or as they put it “real news about the pandemic.”

The UN, in the last 50 years, has been useless in executing its mission statement as several massive genocides have taken place, including in Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Uganda, and Bosnia. Further, their food aid programs see local warlords confiscating the food charities only to use the food as weapons of control over the masses in locations throughout the Third World.

The WEF is at the start of a globalist power grab they are calling the Great Reset, which seeks to abolish paper currency in deference to digital, and to eliminate private property. This initiative is causing alarm among many in governments around the world as it would eliminate national sovereignty, ceding to world government, and give governments total control over an individual’s assets via electronic intervention.

