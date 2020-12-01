https://www.oann.com/credit-suisse-says-new-court-order-could-result-in-680-million-rmbs-judgment/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=credit-suisse-says-new-court-order-could-result-in-680-million-rmbs-judgment

December 1, 2020

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse on Tuesday said a judge presiding over a more than decade-long dispute regarding a U.S. residential mortgage backed security (RMBS) had asked the bank and another party to issue estimates of damages, which could result in a judgment against Credit Suisse of up to approximately $680 million.

“While Credit Suisse believes that it has strong grounds for appeal, it has already taken provisions totalling $300 million in prior periods in connection with this case, and would expect to increase its RMBS-related provisions as a consequence of this order,” the bank said. “We will provide an update on the impact on our 4Q20 results in due course.”

