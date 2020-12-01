https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528293-cruz-urges-supreme-court-to-take-up-pennsylvania-election-challenge

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration proceeds with rollback of bird protections despite objections | Trump banking proposal on fossil fuels sparks backlash from libertarians | EU 2019 greenhouse gas emissions down 24 percent Trump’s NATO ambassador pledges ‘seamless’ transition to Biden administration Potential 2024 Republicans flock to Georgia amid Senate runoffs MORE (R-Texas) threw his support behind an effort to get the Supreme Court to hear an appeal of a ruling dismissing a GOP-led challenge of Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting system.

Cruz is the first senator to publicly voice support for the appeal, which came after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court shot down a lawsuit protesting the system as a way of overturning the Keystone State’s election results, which showed President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenGeraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: ‘Enough is enough now’ Senate approves two energy regulators, completing panel Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race MORE defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpGeraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: ‘Enough is enough now’ Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race Scott Atlas resigns as coronavirus adviser to Trump MORE.

“This appeal raises serious legal issues, and I believe the Court should hear the case on an expedited basis,” Cruz said in a statement.

The lawsuit revolves around the claim that millions of ballots in Pennsylvania should be thrown out. The GOP’s argument is that the law allowing voters to cast mail ballots for any reason violates the state constitution’s requirements on who is eligible to receive a mail-in ballot.

Pennsylvania’s highest court shot down the suit, noting that the complaint challenged a law passed in 2019 and ruling that the “extraordinary” request was filed too late.

The petitioners were blamed with a “complete failure to act with due diligence in commencing their facial constitutional challenge” in the court’s ruling.

The petitioners, led by Rep. Mike Kelly George (Mike) Joseph KellyLieutenant governor: Trump campaign would get its ‘clock cleaned’ if it appeals Pennsylvania ruling to Supreme Court Pennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Pennsylvania Republicans sue in last-ditch effort to stop election certification MORE (R-Pa.), who brought the original suit, filed an emergency request to the Supreme Court asking it to stop any further certification of the Pennsylvania vote.

The petitioners wrote that without involvement from the Supreme Court, the state “will take further actions to certify the results of the Election, potentially limiting this Court’s ability to grant relief in the event of a decision on the merits in Petitioners’ favor.”

Cruz said the petitioners’ case “raises serious legal issues” and urged the high court to “hear the case on an expedited basis.”

“The Pennsylvania Constitution requires in-person voting, except in narrow and defined circumstances. Late last year, the Pennsylvania Legislature passed a law that purported to allow universal mail-in voting, notwithstanding the Pennsylvania Constitution’s express prohibition,” he said. “”This appeal argues that Pennsylvania cannot change the rules in the middle of the game.”

“The bitter division and acrimony we see across the nation needs resolution. And I believe the U.S. Supreme Court has a responsibility to the American people to ensure that we are following the law and following the Constitution. Hearing this case-now, on an emergency expedited basis-would be an important step in helping rebuild confidence in the integrity of our democratic system.”

Trump and his Republican allies have launched a litany of legal challenges in a handful of swing states to overturn the election results, though they have been unsuccessful in presenting evidence of the kind of widespread fraud they said swung the election.

