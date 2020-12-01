https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/data-strategist-matt-braynard-tells-lou-dobbs-we-have-turned-over-evidence-of-electoral-fraud-to-the-fbi/

Posted by Kane on December 1, 2020 10:26 pm

Lou Dobbs — ‘Former Trump data strategist Matt Braynard discovers thousands of illegally cast mail-in ballots and hands over evidence of electoral fraud to the FBI.’

From Lou Dobbs earlier tonight



Bonus Clip From Yesterday



Matt Braynard, head of the Voter Integrity Project, played Arizona state legislators recordings of phone calls they conducted with voters who received mail-in ballots despite never requesting them.

