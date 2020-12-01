https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/data-strategist-matt-braynard-tells-lou-dobbs-we-have-turned-over-evidence-of-electoral-fraud-to-the-fbi/
Illegal Votes: Former @realDonaldTrump data strategist @mattbraynard discovers thousands of illegally cast mail-in ballots and hands over evidence of electoral fraud to the FBI. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/ooL2iW72wP
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 1, 2020
Lou Dobbs — ‘Former Trump data strategist Matt Braynard discovers thousands of illegally cast mail-in ballots and hands over evidence of electoral fraud to the FBI.’
From Lou Dobbs earlier tonight
Bonus Clip From Yesterday
Matt Braynard, head of the Voter Integrity Project, played Arizona state legislators recordings of phone calls they conducted with voters who received mail-in ballots despite never requesting them.