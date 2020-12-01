https://www.dailywire.com/news/david-mamet-rips-experts-pushing-lockdowns

Playwright, screenwriter, and director David Mamet has called out the “experts” pushing the COVID-19 lockdowns, destroying businesses and countless lives in the process.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, the “House of Games” director called the government lockdowns a “virus” that will kill the “host organism” if left untreated.

“The virus here is government — or at least the incompetents who advise our rulers and cannot admit the legitimacy of dissension. Absent intervention, this virus may eventually kill the host organism,” Mamet wrote.

While Mamet had grace for officials who make mistakes, he emphasized that such mistakes never get corrected or acknowledged when proven to be so damaging.

“We all have to trust others for their expertise, and we all make mistakes. The horror of a command economy is not that officials will make mistakes, but that those mistakes will never be acknowledged or corrected,” he wrote.

The playwright noted that experts have issued contradictory messages about the effectiveness of masks, citing the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine that published an article saying masks are useless outside health-care facilities, only to issue a quasi-retraction.

He also cited the example of a friend who owns a restaurant and is going broke. “One is ‘permitted’ to sit at his tables and eat without a mask. Indeed, how would one eat while wearing one? Does the virus know that one is sitting down?”

After citing numerous examples throughout history of “experts” who made costly mistakes and never paid the price – including Stalin’s science adviser Trofim Lysenko, whose idea of growing winter crops contributed to mass starvation in Soviet Russia – Mamet then took a jab at those pushing climate change.

“Now we have climate change and its attendant alarmists. The news media, backed by those parts of the ‘scientific community’ the media chose to honor, presented this analysis as though it were indisputable fact. In fact, it was riddled with problems,” noted Mamet.

Mamet concluded by lamenting how government officials allowed the pandemic to devastate the American economy, putting millions of people out of work, forcing them to “cover their faces, and walk down the streets in fear of their neighbors.”

