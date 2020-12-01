https://www.dailywire.com/news/de-blasio-rockefeller-center-announce-restrictions-for-christmas-tree-viewing

Anyone who wants to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City will be limited to five minutes of socially distanced viewing in a pod.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and Tishman Speyer, the real estate company that owns and manages the famous business complex on 5th Avenue, rolled out extensive COVID-19 protocols Monday for those who wish to see the iconic spruce, according to The Wall Street Journal.

As The Wall Street Journal reported:

Visitors will also have to be prepared to line up to take their turn at designated viewing pods, spaced 6 feet apart, with no more than four people allotted per pod, according to a Tishman Speyer spokeswoman. If the line is long, visitors can sign up for a virtual queue and will be alerted when it is time to return for viewing.

“A different approach, but an approach that will keep people safe. I keep saying and I’ll say it again, so we can get through to next year,” De Blasio said Monday. “Next year, I look forward to so many of our traditions to come back so we can be there in person and enjoy them the way we always have and that we cherish.”

“But let’s stay safe this year, so everyone can get through to next year and enjoy those traditions together,” he added.

The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, scheduled for Dec. 2, will be closed to the public this year.

“It’s sad cause of COVID times, but hopefully with the lights and decorations and hooplah it will make it more cheery,” a visitor named Sarah Ribek told CBS New York.

This year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree, a Norwegian spruce that was hauled down from Oneonta, New York, was met with scorn on social media for its disheveled, flaccid appearance when it was taken off the truck and installed in Midtown Manhattan. The tree has since filled out.

To anyone who was worried about the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree… @rockcenternyc #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/rNoqnlYjuY — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) November 25, 2020

A tiny Northern saw-whet owl achieved fame on social media when she was discovered in the tree after it was been cut down and transported. The owl, which was later named “Rockefeller,” was taken to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, a bird rehab 100 miles north in Saugerties, New York. She was later released back into the wild after a short stint of recovery. As The Daily Wire reported:

The tiny owl who made headlines last week after she was found in Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree was released back into the wild Tuesday after a brief stint in animal rehab. “Rocky’s release was a success!” tweeted Ravensbeard Wildlife Center on Tuesday, which is a bird rehab in Saugerties, New York. “She’s a tough little bird and we’re happy to see her back in the wild. She will feel your love & support through her journey south.”

WATCH:

Rocky’s release was a success! She’s a tough little bird and we’re happy to see her back in the wild. She will feel your love & support through her journey south.#RockefellerOwl Please help us continue our mission to help birds like Rocky for years to come https://t.co/Wg4S9kJZbb pic.twitter.com/AJZ5xPrVQt — Ravensbeard Wildlife Center (@Ravensbeardorg) November 25, 2020

