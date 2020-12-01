https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dick-morris-attorney-general-william-barr-voter-fraud/2020/12/01/id/999552

There is enough episodic evidence to establish a pattern of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, according to political strategist Dick Morris on Newsmax TV.

“I think that the issue of scale, you have obstruction from the secretaries of state, you have obstruction from the courts, the Democratic-controlled courts, and it’s very hard to penetrate that to get evidence enough to reverse several million votes, but there certainly is enough episodic evidence to establish a pattern of fraud,” Morris told Tuesday’s “American Agenda.”

Morris also questioned Attorney General Bill Barr’s statement earlier Tuesday that the Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would tip the results of the presidential election.

“I’d like to know the number of people they had doing it and what they did,” Morris said. “But this fraud was so deeply concealed within the voting machines that it was almost undetectable. You would need a top-level forensic computer expert to go in there and detect it.

“These voting machines were designed by people who worked for Hugo Chavez with the sole intention of creating a system that could be hacked without anyone knowing about it, results that could be flipped, votes that could be altered, and I’m not sure DOJ probed it to that level.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

