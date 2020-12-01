https://www.oann.com/disney-consolidates-tv-studios-as-part-of-focus-on-streaming/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=disney-consolidates-tv-studios-as-part-of-focus-on-streaming

December 1, 2020

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it had consolidated its television studios into two units as the company restructures operations to emphasize streaming media.

Karey Burke, who has been president of ABC Entertainment, will now head the 20th Television unit, Disney said in a statement. Jonnie Davis will continue oversight of the second unit, called ABC Signature.

