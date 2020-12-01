https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/divisions-democrat-party-widen/

(FOX NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., appeared to slight Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s work as a legislator, telling The New York Times that the New York Democrat was “more active on Twitter than anything else.”

Manchin, a moderate, made those comments after Ocasio-Cortez posted a photo of herself staring at him. She was responding to his comments knocking the “defund the police” movement.

“I guess she put the dagger stare on me,” Manchin said in an interview published Tuesday. He added: “I don’t know the young lady — I really don’t. I never met her. I’m understanding she’s not that active with her bills or in committee. She’s more active on Twitter than anything else.”

